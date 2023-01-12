Namibia: Amushelelo Released Following Arrest

11 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

Activist Michael Amushelelo has been released from police custody, after he was arrested in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Amushelelo's lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, confirmed his release.

Amushelelo was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he had joined employees of the Craft Bistro café in a protest about alleged unfair treatment by their employer.

The employees' demonstration started on Tuesday morning.

A few hours before his arrest, Amushelelo said on a social media account that the owners of Craft Bistro had called the Namibian Police to remove him from the Namibia Craft Centre on Windhoek's Tal Street, where the café is situated.

He said he informed the police he would leave only if he was compelled to do so by a court order.

