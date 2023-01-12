East Africa: Ruto Says Conflicts in the Horn Fueling Banditry, Vows Efforts to Tame Proliferation of Arms

Nairobi — President William Ruto now says security challenges in parts of the Horn of Africa were posing a threat to Kenya's peace and stability.

President Ruto said Wednesday when he presided over the Administration Police recruits pass out in Utawala, that the cross-border spill-over of these crises has saddled the county's security sector with the burden of illicit firearms among civilian populations.

The Head of State said the proliferation of arms has led to sustained banditry, cattle rustling, and other threats to life, property, peace and security.

President Ruto stated that Kenya is keen to support the affected countries in their quest to achieve peace and stability through peacekeeping deployments and robust diplomatic efforts.

"We shall not relent in this quest until our brothers and sisters in the Horn of Africa, as well as East Africa, enjoy peace, stability, and prosperity," Ruto said.

His comments come at a time when a number of countries including Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia are currently embroiled in conflict.

On Tuesday, President Ruto said Kenya is committed to fully supporting the Political Framework Agreement signed on December 5, 2022, between the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the civilian political actors in Sudan.

He said the move reaffirms a strong commitment to a peaceful future for their country.

The Head of State who spoke when he met a delegation from Sudan at State House Nairobi noted that the Agreement sets out a foundation for broad-based consultations between the signatories on important actions that will ensure a successful transition and usher in the stability.

"It is in this regard that Kenya welcomes such broad-based Consultations between the Signatories to the Framework Agreement which are already ongoing in Khartoum, exploring solutions to outstanding issues such as Security Sector Reforms and decisions on the future political system of the Country," President Ruto stated.

A peaceful and secure Sudan, Ruto stressed, is critical for the prosperity and stability of the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large.

"As a fellow IGAD Member State, Kenya will, as always seize every opportunity available to support our brothers and sisters in Sudan," he said.