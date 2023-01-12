South Africa: Coachella Catches the Amapiano Bug

South Africa's amapiano dance music has taken the world by storm and will feature at North America's most famous music festival in April.

Lungelihle Zwane, better known by her DJ name Uncle Waffles and described as amapiano's leading lady, will be flying the South African flag at the massive Coachella festival in the US.

The energetic DJ rose to fame towards the end of 2020 and has been on an upwards trajectory ever since. This gig in the Californian desert is the biggest of her career to date.

Uncle Waffles posted the festival lineup on her Twitter page with the caption: "Crying ... vomiting ... screaming!"

Uncle Waffles was once mentioned in an Instagram story by popular rapper Drake but performing at Coachella must now top her list of achievements.

The festival will take place on the weekends of 14-16 April and 21-23 April.

Several South Africans congratulated Uncle Waffles on landing the gig, joking that they would be willing to sell their homes in order to buy a ticket.

A ticket to see Uncles Waffles is set to cost around R10,500 for the first weekend of the festival, which is when she will perform.

And to make the deal even sweeter, Uncle Waffles will not be the only South African performing at the prestigious festival.

DJ Kyle Watson has also been invited to play at Coachella.

The pair will join an illustrious list of South African musicians that have performed at the festival, including Major League DJz and Black Coffee.

Coachella is one of the most popular global festivals, with an estimated 750,000 people attending the event in 2022.

Latino rapper Bad Bunny will headline the weekend with performances by Gorillaz, Blondie and Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.