Morocco-Spain - Portnet, Port of Huelva Promote Digitalization of Maritime Port Chains

Madrid — The port of Huelva, one of the most important in Spain, and the National Single Window of Foreign Trade Procedures of Morocco (PORTNET) signed, Wednesday, a protocol of action for the study and potential development of the processes of digitization of maritime port chains.

The objective of the protocol, signed by president of the Port Authority of Huelva, Pilar Miranda, and Director General of PORTNET, Youssef Ahouzi, is to facilitate the study and potential development of the processes of digitization of maritime port chains between the Port Authority of Huelva (APH) and PORTNET to connect the computer systems of both parties, through appropriate telematic interfaces, with the aim of boosting international maritime trade between Huelva and Morocco.

The cooperation between the two parties aims to "contribute to the innovation ecosystem, through creating a true integrated technological and maritime connection for all actors involved in the global value chain from and to each country, said a statement by the Port Authority of Huelva (APH).

President of the port of Huelva stressed that this "pioneering" action protocol between Spanish and Moroccan entities is likely - "thanks to the commitment of the APH in favor of digitization" -, to facilitate the sharing of information between the port of Huelva and Portnet, and help improve services in the port for traffic between the two countries.

"The agreement will give new impetus to international maritime trade between Huelva and Morocco," she added.

Due to the geographical proximity of Morocco, the "exponential" growth of its cargo traffic and relations between the two countries, the Port Authority of Huelva has collaborated with Moroccan administrations "to strengthen trade and logistics relations" and thus "establish another gateway for Moroccan products to the rest of Europe and America, and vice versa," the statement said.