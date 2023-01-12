Tanzania: CAF School Trophy - Mascot Designing Contest Beckons Tz Youth

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has asked Secondary School students from in the country to participate in a competition to design a mascot for the African Schools Football Championship trophy which is being organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The statement released by TFF yesterday through their Instagram page said the competition is part of building stronger links between CAF, schools and students in Africa.

"TFF invites all students to participate in that competition which is a great opportunity for our students in developing their talents, so for those who want to participate in the competition should send their designs directly to CAF via email: africanschoolstrophy@cafonline.com," TFF stated.

According to TFF report, the deadline of submitting all logo designs is on January 20th , this year.

The statement said the main goal of the competition is to develop football talent for students in Africa aged between 12 and 15 years.

African Art and Design Schools and students are eligible to participate in that competition because the completion is for them as the slogan says "African Schools Football".

On her side, the CAF Director of Member Associations Sarah Mukuna said the African Schools Football Championship is not just about football but about CAF using football as a platform to create opportunities for the African youth.

She also said that the competition is part of CAF President Motsepe's vision to invest in African youth through the African Schools Football Championship trophy designing competition.

"We want to reach young African designers and get them involved and submit their designs.

"We want the trophy to represent the aspirations and dreams of African kids and we are excited about this project and the possibilities," she said.

The trophy will be won by the best performers of the Continental Phase of the African Schools Football Championship starting from April 7th to 9th this year.