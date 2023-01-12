Malawi: Mangochi Police Registers 16 Percent Crime Decrease

Mangochi Police Station has registered a decrease in crime by 16 percent in the just ended year of 2022.

According to the crime annual report, the 16 percent decline in overall crime was registered from January to December 2022.

Records indicate that in the same period in 2021, a total number of 1773 criminal cases were recorded while in 2022 the station registered 1490 cases representing a 16 percent decrease.

The statistics also indicate that that defilement cases have slightly gone down in the district. In 2021, 88 cases of defilement were registered compared to 80, which had been reported in the just ended year.

However, rape cases have increased from 8 in 2021 to 14 cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, Police have noted with great concern that most of the perpetrators of rape cases are traditional healers who take advantage of the victims when they are consulted for treatment.

However, the report has also singled out the tendency by mothers who permit defilement of their daughters in the name of securing their marriages.

Despite challenges of mobility, police successfully arrested notorious criminals and recovered various stolen items including five firearms and ammunition.

872 cases have been completed in court and 518 perpetrators of crime were given stiffer penalties in court and are serving jail terms including two mothers who are serving 5-year jail terms each for permitting defilement of their daughters respectively.

The station is confident and geared to continue reducing crime as the secured convictions and imprisonments have played a bigger role in lowering the levels of crime.

The station has also registered a decrease in road accidents from January to December, 2021 Mangochi Police Station registered 137 road accidents and 40 people died while the same period in the just ended 41 people lost their lives including 2 police officers out of 123 road accidents.

Mangochi Police Station continues to implement different crime detection and preventative strategies such as increasing police visibility, day and night joint patrols with members of the Community Policing Forums in the crime prone areas, strategic point duties, border patrols, joint road safety awareness with Road Traffic Directorate and Safety Services(RTDSS) and training services to Kabaza operators but most importantly the good relationship between the police and members of the public to ease policing.

When there is an increase in crime, communities face challenges to develop both economically and socially. Therefore the station is assuring the public that they will continue with the measures to make Mangochi a safe haven.

Apparently, Police wishes to extend their gratitude to all stakeholders and members of the public for their support in fighting against crime in the district, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, PRO for Mangochi Police Station.