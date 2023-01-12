Tanzania: Tanga Trade and Tourism Fair in Pipeline

Tanga — PREPARATIONS for the 10th Tanga Trade and Tourism Fair anniversary, a corporate event that is branding Tanga City as a key centre for trade fairs, have begun here.

The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry (TCCIA) Tanga Chapter announced here that this year's annual Trade Fair will be held between May 28 and June 6 at the Mwahako Trade Fair Grounds, in the Tanga City with a theme "Agriculture, Industries, Tourism and Mining the basis of economic development".

In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' today in Tanga, the TCCIA Executive Secretary, Mr Charles Hoza, stated that the Tanga Fair Trade Fair hosted by the Chamber in partnership with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) is currently one of the state's major intra-regional trade fairs, in terms of exhibitor and visitor participation and has matured into a regional hub event.

"It provides a fantastic platform for business contacts, buyer identification, test marketing, tourism and hospitality opportunities, market access and investment prospects," added Hoza.

Building and construction, value-added agricultural products, security, medical and health products, financial services, energy, social security services and many more products and services are on display.

He added, "We have also invited international exhibitors from various foreign nations and we anticipate excellent reactions,"

He stated that this year it will broaden the categories of rewards available to participants to be fair to all exhibitors.

The TCCIA has invited the Cereals and Other Products Board (CPB) to present what the Board can do to improve agricultural production in Tanga as part of its overall aim to improve production.

"CPB has been a main pillar in enabling investment opportunities, various regional investment information in agriculture or various partnership programmes as part of being a major link to entrepreneurs by empowering them and supporting their participation in various trade fairs, including the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF)," he said.