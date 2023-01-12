Tanzania: Geita Gold Eye to Upset Dodoma Jiji

THE Assistant Coach of the Geita Gold, Mathias Wandiba said their team is upbeat to claim maximum points in their Premier League match against Dodoma Jiji at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita this weekend.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Wandiba said they are well drilled to win the match besides playing an away game.

Adding, he said they are aware of the importance of the game since it is part of their campaign to finish among the best four teams this season.

Wandiba said their team is well prepared to emerge victorious in the game despite the absence of their key player, Raymond Masota who is nursing injury.

"We are determined to win this match despite our failure to get good results in the last three matches of the Premier League games. We've been practicing very hard so that we can perform better," he disclosed.

Wandiba, however, admitted the match against Dodoma Jiji will be very difficult, but his team will fight to win.

Wandiba, who formerly coached Mbeya city and Alliance FC, said they still aim to make team grab of of the four top positions that will enable them to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On his side Geita gold midfielder, Deusdedity Cosmas said the failure to get good results in their three Premier League matches hurts them a lot so they will continue to cooperate well with their technical bench so that they do well in their remaining matches.

Geita Gold are placed seventh in the Premier League standings with 24 points after playing 19 games.

The team has won five, drawn nine and lost five matches. GeitaGold have scored 26 goals and conceded 21 goals.