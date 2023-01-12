Tanzania: Majaliwa Stresses Peace As Revolution Turns 59

Zanzibar — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon Tanzanians to continue upholding peace and stability as key factors towards the country's development.

According to him the development attained today in the Mainland and Zanzibar is the results of liberation struggles initialed by country's founding fathers.

"We have to maintain peace and stability in support our leaders who have been following the footsteps of our founding fathers," Majaliwa said during the opening of SBH Kilindini Hotel in Unguja North Region as part of activities to mark 59th Revolution Anniversary.

Majaliwa explained that, the late Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, leader of the revolution loved his country that is why he decided to initiate liberation struggle which led to the overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government.

He reminded the gathering that before the Revolution, the citizens of Unguja and Pemba were discriminated or denied education and job opportunities, education, health and good social services, which at that time was regarded as the rights of the colonialists, elites and their families only.

He further commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being innovative and coming up with the Royal Tour film, which has helped a lot to attract investors from across the globe.

"We are witnessing the benefits of Royal Tour Film. President Samia and Dr Mwinyi deserve praise... , our leaders have indeed opened our country to the world," said Majaliwa.

He said, the premiering of the royal tour film in various countries around the world, has earned Tanzania a lot in the international world, especially in promoting its attractions, including national parks, the beauty of the Zanzibar islands, beaches and the hospitality of Tanzanians, thus increasing the number of tourists coming to the country.

On his part, Minister of State (Labour, Economy and Investment) said Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said the speed of Dr Mwinyi's desire to bring economic reforms in Zanzibar demonstrates his leadership competence

He argues that with Dr Mwinyi's guidance and commitment, combined with a strong team of executives from his ministry, most of who are youth; it is obvious that in the next three years, Zanzibar will attract more investment projects.

"In general, the investment climate is good, as the number of skilled or professional executives has been increasing under a conducive environment, and we have improved legislation. We have minimised bureaucracy processing documents," Minister Soraga said as he invited investors enmasse to come and invest in the Islands.