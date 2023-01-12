Rwanda: Cricket - a Guide to Rwanda's U19 Women's World Cup Group B Opponent

Rwanda is pooled in Group B which promises to be a very tough one to watch at the highly-anticipated ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2023 that will take place in South Africa scheduled from January 14-29.

The group, which also included England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, could produce the biggest moments of the tournament with underdogs set to show their pedigree before the favorites.

England and Pakistan are considered heavy weights as they are among the top cricket nations in the world whereas Rwanda and Zimbabwe are also an emerging force who can provide stiff opposition for the two leading countries,

Times Sport takes a critical look at the four countries in Group B.

Rwanda

On the paper, Rwanda goes to the World Cup as underdogs, as has been the case during the qualifier in Botswana last year, given the country's little-known background on the world cricket scene.

The country may not be celebrating trophies among other achievements that other Group teams are counting their ranks but the way the sport has been growing over the past two decades only shows good signs of going fast forward in the future.

How they qualified

Rwanda stunned Tanzania by six wickets in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier held in Gaborone, Botswana in September 2022 to book their place in the inaugural global event.

The ticket is regarded so far as the biggest achievement in the country's cricket history since its inception in Rwanda back in 1996.

Star player: Henriette Ishimwe

The national team skipper features as a right-arm medium pace bowler and right handed batter.

The 19-year-old has always delivered whenever it mattered throughout the qualifier campaign and neither did she disappoint in the finale as she put in the player-of-the-match performance after making three wickets to help Rwanda take revenge on Tanzanians by beating them in the final by six wickets.

On 26 June 2019, Ishimwe made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) maiden appearance for Rwanda against Nigeria at the National Stadium, Abuja, Nigeria, in the first match of a bilateral tour of Nigeria.

In 2022, she was among the two budding female cricket players chosen from Africa to play in the Fairbank Invitational Tournament in Dubai.

Coach: Leonard Nhamburo

The Zimbabwean was appointed as head coach of the Rwandan Women's Cricket National team on January 15, 2021 and has been excellent so far, having inspired the young girls to a T20 International tournament triumph in Nigeria in 2022 before qualifying them to the U19 World Cup in South Africa.

Cricket in Rwanda

Rwanda is currently among the best cricket nations in Africa. They joined the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2003 and became an associate member in 2017. The country's International Cricket Stadium is at Gahanga in the Kicukiro District of Kigali.

England

England remains one of the pioneers of the sport as it has been played in the country since the 16th century.

It is among the most popular sports in the country aside football and is overseen by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

How they qualified

They were among the 12 teams granted direct qualification by ICC and they did not take part in the qualifiers.

Cricket connoisseurs and pundits pick them as favorites to top the Group due to their experiences.

Star player: Spinner Sophia

The 18-year old player goes to the tournament in South Africa as the most experienced player in the English team.

She has previously featured for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. The British also have opening bat and wicket-keeper Seren Smale who has played regional cricket for Manchester-based Thunder.

Coach: Chris Guest

Born on July 5, 1994 in Wolverhampton, Guest played for Berkshire before retiring in 2018. He worked at Fordham Cricket Club as coach from 2012 to 2021 before resigning to take up the English U19 Women's Cricket job.

Pakistan

Cricket is the most popular and the most watched sport in Pakistan dating back to 1935.

The country has won many tournaments including the Cricket World Cup in 1992, ICC T20 World Cup in 2009, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2004 and 2006, the ACC Asia Cup in 2000 and 2012, and the ICC Test Championship in 2016.

How they qualified:

Just like England, Pakistan were also exempted from the qualifiers and got an automatic slot for the World Cup because of their pedigree and being an ICC full member.

Star player: Aroob Shah

Captain Aroob Shah is the biggest player in the Pakistani team. At 19, she has already represented her country at senior level and already has seven international caps to her name.

Shah will be vital if the Asians are to go far in the competition.

Coach: Moshin Kamal

Born in Lahore, the 59-year-old coach was an avid cricket player in his heydays between 1984 and 1994.

He had previously coached the Pakistani U23 cricket team and has a great deal of experience which can help his team in the tournament.

Zimbabwe

The sport was introduced in the country in the 19th century with the Rhodesian Cricket Union being formed in 1898. Zimbabwe has been a full member of the ICC since 1992.

How they qualified

Zimbabwe did not play the qualifiers as they booked their ticket as one of the full members of the ICC. They went for training tour in India and South Africa in 2022 to keep their team in shape.

Star player: Kelis Ndhlovu

The 17-year-old all-rounder and skipper of the side has huge experience under her belt having featured 15 times for the senior national team already scoring 285 runs and chipping in 15 wickets.

Coach: Trevor Phiri

Phiri has handled various Zimbabwean cricket national teams since 2014 and he is one of the most respected coaches in the sport in the country.

The 48-year-old coach is expected to use his vast knowledge in the sport to propel the Zimbabweans to World Cup glory.