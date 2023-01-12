Kenya's Naivas Supermarkets Hiring? No Jobs Ad On Facebook Is Fake

11 January 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Makinia Juma Sylvia

IN SHORT: Fraudsters often prey on desperate job seekers, which is why people looking for work should beware of a false ad on Facebook that claims the major Kenyan retail chain Naivas is hiring.

An advert posted on Facebook claims that Naivas, a major Kenyan supermarket chain, is recruiting in January 2023.

The ad, seen in different groups, reads: "JANUARY JOB VACANCIES AT NAIVAS TO APPLY CONTACT HR ON WHAT'SAPP VIA 0794282745 NOW... WE ARE LOOKING FOR CLEANERS, SECURITIES, Receptionists, customer care service, cashiers, Storekeepers SALARY 19K AND ABOVE PER MONTH."

But is it legit? We checked.

Signs ad is fake

It is odd that a reputable supermarket would ask job seekers to contact human resources through a WhatsApp chat. This should at the least make a person cautious.

The WhatsApp number provided does not feature in the "contact us" section of the supermarket's website.

And there is no mention of any open positions on Naivas's official Facebook page and Twitter account.

We contacted Naivas to ask if the recruitment drive is legit. "We don't recruit via WhatsApp," the chain responded.

Africa Check has debunked similar ads claiming Naivas was recruiting new workers. Like the older versions, this ad is also bogus - and a scam. The supermarket chain's name is frequently used by swindlers.

