South Africa: Campaign to Pay Former Teaching Assistants Resumes

11 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has resumed its campaign of processing and paying unemployment benefits to former teaching and general assistants in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The campaign started in the Amajuba District Municipality area in November 2022 where the Fund disbursed R7.7 million to 1 746 former educator assistants and general assistants.

The campaign subsequently proceeded to eThekwini in December 2022 where the Fund paid out R28.8 million to 6 204 beneficiaries. To date, R36.5 million has been paid out to 7 950 clients.

As of 9 January until 20 January 2023, the Fund will be processing and paying out claims in the Zululand District Municipality area as follows:

9-10 January 2023: Nuwe Republiek Primary School Vryheid.

11-12 January 2023: Masibumbane High School in Ulundi.

13, 16 and 17 January 2023: Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma.

18-19 January 2023: Pongola Akademie.

20 January 2023: Paulpietersburg Primary School.

"Clients are urged to bring along their Identity or valid Passport Documents, a fully charged smartphone with data, and proof of account (banking details)," said the department of Employment and Labour in a statement.

The former educator assistants were employed as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), which was implemented as the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) across all nine provinces to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

When their contracts ended, the former employees qualified to claim unemployment insurance benefits from the UIF.

"Due to the large volume of claims anticipated and to prevent long queues at Labour Centres, the UIF team in KwaZulu-Natal met with the Provincial Department of Education in Amajuba and agreed on a consolidated approach. This included the department availing venues while the Fund confirms the compliance of the former workers in terms of their employment history, declarations, and contributions.

"The UIF in KwaZulu-Natal will be rolling out the project to other parts of the province and will announce dates and details in due course via its social media platforms and the media," the department said.

