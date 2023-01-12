Namibia: Father and Son Win Desert Classic

KEVIN Wentzel and his son Jordan took the recent Nedbank Desert Classic honours at the Rossmund Golf Course at Swakopmund.

Aged 48 and 12 respectively, the father-and-son duo won the tournament with 96 points.

In second position was the team of Andrew van Schalkwyk and Org van Rensburg on 95 points, with Chris van Lill and Douw van Wyk in third place with 91 points.

The competition's coordinator, Dan Zwiebel, after the event congratulated the podium winners and the rest of the field for contributing to the successful event.

"Congratulations are in order for the winning teams and every player who took part in the tournament. As a tournament coordinator, it is extremely satisfying to receive constructive feedback from players regarding the organising of tournament. The vision is always to improve and ensure improvement every year," he said.

Organised by the DZ Golf team, which is also responsible for the coveted Nedbank for Autism Series, the Desert Classic, dubbed 'Namibia's Major', recorded its largest field to date.

"A major highlight once again was the fact that we can boast with the biggest field size of 144 players over a two-day period on the Namibian golfing calendar," Zwiebel said.

"Given the immense stature of the event, we have received queries from close to 40 interested players after the available slots were filled, but as always, playing in this exclusive event is always secured on a first-come, first-served basis."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The golf event, held on 28 and 29 December, was co-sponsored by Hollard Namibia and supported by Namibia Breweries Limited and Checkers.

"Planning for 2023 has already begun and we will ensure that we grow this event from strength to strength. I would like to thank our main sponsor, Nedbank Namibia, for its continuous support in making this event happen, and as golf's number-one supporter of golf in Namibia and beyond, Nedbank's role in growing the sport deserves praise," he said.

Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Gernot de Klerk said the sound running of the tournament was complemented by superb performances on the field.

"Nedbank has been a consistent contributor to the growth of golf as a quintessential sport in the country," he said.

"Our commitment remains the same: We want not only to deliver exceptional banking services to our clients, but to also ensure every spectator at our events has a true Nedbank experience like no other," he said.

"The Nedbank Desert Classic continues to make history by having the largest field in a two-day event, and for the first time having a father-and-son duo win the tournament. It truly is one for the books," he said.

The Wentzels "will be treated to an exclusive experience at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa", said Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank's group executive of marketing and corporate affairs.