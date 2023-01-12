Angola: Basketball - Petro De Luanda Regain Top Spot After Beating Inter B

10 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat Inter B 97-60 on Tuesday, in a match of the 20th round of the senior men's National Basketball Championship, which took place at the pavilion of the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technology and Science (ISPTEC), in the capital city, Luanda.

At half-time, Petro de Luanda were already winning by 52-25.

With this victory the national champions (Petro) retake the leadership of the competition with 32 points, while 1º de Agosto, who are in second place, have 31 points.

In this game, with 21 points, Petro de Luanda player Childo Dundão was the top scorer. The Inter B player, Keven Albino, only scored 14 times.

Still in the same round, on Tuesday, Interclube defeated the Jesus Cristo Basketball team, by 83-76, at Dream Space pavilion.

Here is the ranking

1. Petro de Luanda - 32 pontos

2. 1º de Agosto - 31

3. Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito - 27

4. Interclube - 27

5. ASA - 26

6. Petro B - 26

7. Vila Clotilde - 26

8. Inter B - 26

9. Jesus Cristo Basketball - 26

10. IAkira Academy - 24

11. 1° de Agosto B - 22

12. Clube dos Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela -19

13. Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - 19

