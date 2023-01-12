Tunisia: Demonstrators Hold 500th Wednesday-Rally to Demand Truth On Political Assassinations

Tunis/Tunisia — Demonstrators have held their 500th Wednesday-rally in front of the seat of the Interior Ministry in Tunis, to demand the full truth on the political assassinations of the martyrs Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi.

This is a "symbolic and exceptional rally," said Secretary General of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party (PPDU) Zied Lakhdar.

After 500 weeks of demonstrations, or ten years after these two crimes, the issue of assassinations is yet to be decided, he regretted.

"The process has made no progress whatsoever, which raises many questions; and the state's apathy towards these cases makes things worse."

This proves the existence of failures at multiple levels, and reveals the involvement of many parties who do not intend on revealing the truth.

Secretary General of the Popular Current party Zouheir Hamdi, for his part, said this 500th demonstration reaffirms that "we have never forgotten our martyrs, Belaid and Brahmi, and that we are determined to hold accountable those responsible for these crimes, far from arrangements and under-the-table agreements."

If there is an intention to build a better future for this country, it is more necessary than ever to hold to account those involved in terrorism, assassinations and corruption, he said.

It is totally unacceptable to have a dialogue and partnership in the future when the corrupt still enjoy impunity, he added.

"As we all know, resolving this frustrating burden undoubtedly requires a fair and independent justice system. Unfortunately, this has not been achieved to date, despite the progress made in some cases, including those on sending young people to hotbeds of tension and assassinations."

Lawyer and leftist leader Chokri Belaid was shot dead outside his home on February 6, 2013, while MP and general coordinator of the Popular Current Mohamed Brahmi was gunned down on July 25 of the same year.