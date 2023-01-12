Africa CDC Headquarters Building Project First Phase Inaugurated

11 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — The headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) was Inaugurated today in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The inauguration ceremony also attended by Changchun, Ambassador and Head of Mission of China to the African Union, Ambassadors from AU member states to Ethiopia, and representatives from Chinese companies in Ethiopia.

With a gross floor area of 23,570 m2, the project consists of Administrative Offices, Emergency Response Center, Information Center, and Biological Laboratories Once completed, it will be the first pan-African Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the African continent fully equipped with modern administrative, experimental, and other supporting facilities.

Africa will then be able to enhance its disease prevention and monitoring competence, respond faster to epidemic emergencies, and fortify its public health system and capacity, delivering tangible benefits to the African people.

The multi-building facility is constructed by Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

It was indicated that the project will be another milestone embodying the China-Africa partnership.

This state-of-the-art facility will deepen the momentum in Africa's quest toward realizing a proactive disease prevention scheme, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled the construction work of the Africa CDC headquarters started in December 2020.

When fully completed the building will include an emergency operation centre, a data centre, a laboratory, a resource centre, briefing rooms, a training centre, a conference centre, offices, and expatriate apartments, all to be constructed, furnished and equipped by the Government of China.

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.

