Ethiopia: Finance Minister Urges Ethiopian Ambassadors to Step Up Efforts to Attract Investment

11 January 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide said the role of mission leaders is critical in ensuring that the country's homegrown economic reform policy achieves its objectives.

The Minister addressed the leaders of Ethiopian missions and affiliated institutions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on economic diplomacy and homegrown economic reform policy at the African Leadership Academy in Sululta.

He said, despite its resilience, several challenges at national and international levels have put Ethiopia's economy to the test.

According to the minister, the Government's resolve to end the conflict in the country's north peacefully will furnish opportunities to boost the country's economy.

According to the minister, mission leaders should do more to attract investment, enhance development and economic cooperation, and gather economic resources.

