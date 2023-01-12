Tunisian Associations Operating in France Call for Inclusive Dialogue

Tunis/Tunisia — Components of the Tunisian civil society, active in France, called for an "inclusive" dialogue to draw a "clear" roadmap to get the country out of the current crisis.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, these associations invite Tunisians living in France to participate on January 14, in Paris, in a rally that will take place both to celebrate the commemoration of the Tunisian Revolution and to protest against "the deplorable situation of the country.

In this context, the signatory organisations criticised President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, for insisting on implementing his roadmap "drawn up in a unilateral manner" despite the failure of several of its stages, including the early legislative elections.

According to these organisations, the indifference shown by the Head of State to the deteriorating economic and social situation could bog down the country in an unprecedented financial crisis.

They declare their support for all national forces calling for dialogue to overcome the crisis, restore democracy and put an end to the state of emergency.

The joint statement is signed by the Democratic Association of Tunisians in France, the Union of Tunisian Immigrant Workers, the Euro-Maghreb network "Citizenship and Culture", the Federation of Tunisians for citizenship of the two shores, Al-Joumhouri (France section).