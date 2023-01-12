Tunisia: Accelerating Progress Towards Rural Women's Economic Empowerment - Second Phase Kicks Off in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — The second phase of the programme "Accelerating Progress towards Rural Women's Economic Empowerment - JP RWEE," which targets 3,000 women kicked off on Wednesday in Tunis.

This $5 million programme, funded by Norway and Sweden will be implemented over five years. It is led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

It involves key ministerial departments, namely the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and Elderly Affairs.

The programme targets 3,000 beneficiaries in Tunisia, specifically 2,220 women and 780 men, FAO Coordinator Philippe Ankers said at the launch workshop.

It aims to support the empowerment of rural women, securing their livelihoods and rights and improving their resilience to shocks, he added.

"It will provide institutional, technical and material assistance to support the economic empowerment of rural women. The programme will help improve food security and nutrition for women and their families, ensure their economic autonomy and promote equal participation in professional and community organisations. This gender-dimensional programme will strengthen Tunisia's gender-sensitive legal frameworks and policies."

the rate of women in rural areas is 32.4%, according to a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries,

They are key development actors, and play a strategic role in national food security. They are present and active throughout the agricultural production chain, and capable of playing important roles in the development of the country.

However, "we note that women still face many restrictions and obstacles that prevent them from becoming economic players as competitive as men, capable of providing their families and themselves with a better life and contributing fully to the growth of their communities and country. This joint programme addresses this imperative and plans to accelerate progress towards women's empowerment," he added.

For his part, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia Arnaud Peral stressed the relevance of this project to the 2030 agenda. It is about SDG's "leave no one behind."