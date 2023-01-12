Seychelles: Year of the Rabbit - Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Honoured At Chinese Spring Festival Reception

The outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Guo Wei, was honoured at a farewell reception at the Eden Bleu hotel, also marking celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday evening in the presence of the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, the Vice-President, Ahmed Afif, ministers as well as other government officials, the diplomatic community and members of the Chinese community in Seychelles.

"Over the past 4 years, we have witnessed the improvement China-Seychelles brotherhood based on mutual respect and equality. The two countries supported each other, and the bilateral relations have grown stronger than ever, with more vitality and dynamism," said the ambassador, who also spoke of the various projects that China is working on for Seychelles.

These include the construction of a digital forensic laboratory, the renovation of the Palais de Justice buildings, the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation House project for its headquarters, the La Gogue Dam expansion as well as the upcoming donation of electric public buses for the SPTC.

"I have news to share that, on the occasion of the Year of Rabbit, with the support of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, as well as the Chinese community in Seychelles, the 10th Seychelles-China Day and Chinese Bazaar will be held at the National Museum of History on the afternoon of 14 January. All of you are welcome to the bazaar, and join us to celebrate the Chinese New Year, experiencing the charm of Chinese culture and cuisine," said Guo Wei, who is due to leave Seychelles next week.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the government and peoples from all walks of life in Seychelles for your support in the performance of my duties over the past 4 years. Thank you for attaching high importance to developing relations with China, and regarding me and Chinese people as most trustworthy partners, friends and sisters," concluded the ambassador.

During the ceremony, videos showcasing Chinese culture were presented and members of the Seychelles Chinese community also addressed the audience.

"China has always been a solid partner for us. You have been there in our good times and also our bad times. On behalf of the government of Seychelles and the people of Seychelles, we want to thank you for all the help that you have given us," said the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, in his address.

The minister added that it has not always been easy and there have been disagreements over certain things, with Seychelles having its own principles and China has always respected this.