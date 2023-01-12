Tanzania: Environmental Groups Play Key Role in Conserving Marine Resources

DESTRUCTION of coral reefs has been the major reason that contributes to an increase of the width of the sea and the extinction of marine life.

Speaking to journalists recently at Somanga ward, Kilwa district of Lindi region near the Indian Ocean, the Environment and Coral Conservation Group Secretary of Somanga, Mr Saidi Chande said the damage is caused by desire of few people to make quick gain by using dynamite that destroys coral reefs.

"The use of gunpowder and the indiscriminate cutting of mangroves is another destruction of the sea along with sand mining along with the beaches, which all contribute to destroying the environment of the sea and the coast," he noted.

Mr Chande said the conservation group conducted a study that showed that many corals have died at Mwamba Fisi due to human activities, including illegal gunpowder fishing, lime burning as well as people using corals as bricks to build houses.

He said the activities have prompted the Somanga community to stand up to protect, maintain, develop and harvest the resources of the sea and the coast in a sustainable way.

Mr Chande said that the method made it possible to raise the economy of an individual, village, ward, district, and region to the nation thus reduce.

He noted that the purpose of establishing the conservation group is to strengthen management of the damaged rocks and bring them back to their original state to continue harvesting seafood.

"We want to make the Somanga community change from the concept that the sea is the state property and should be protected by the government. But it should be known and realised that the sea is the property of the community and it is necessary and their duty to protect the sea and to manage the sustainable use of marine resources and the coast in the relevant area," he said.

He explained that the conservation group decided to manage and protect their resources by using collaborative methods to prevent the damage.

Mr Chande said that they were cooperating with the Beach Management Units (BMU) groups in managing the marine and coastal resources and so the communities have started to be motivated to strengthen the establishment as one of the ways to increase the expected management.

He said the conservation groups have succeeded in transplanting 2,391 corals which is equal to 797 bricks by each brick into three corals.