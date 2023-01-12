Angola Reduces Infant Mortality Rate By 175%

Luanda — Angola reduced infant mortality by roughly 175 percent over the last 30 years, from 132 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 48 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020, reads the latest United Nations report.

According to a news item from the country's public daily newspaper "Jornal de Angola", in 1990 Angola recorded 223 infant deaths per 1,000 live births for children under the age of five, a figure that fell to 204 in 2000 and 71 in 2020.

The report, called "Infant mortality levels and trends," was drawn up by several international institutions (Unicef, WHO, World Bank Group and the United Nations) and indicates that infant deaths have gone down from 76,000 (1990) to 62,000 in 2020.

As regards the neonatal mortality rate, it was 54 deaths per 1,000 births in 1990, 50 in 2000 and 27 in 2020. The decrease was not registered in neonatal deaths, which were 32,000 in 1990, rising to 40,000 in 2000 and reaching 36,000 in 2020.