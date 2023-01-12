Angola Reduces Infant Mortality Rate By 175%

1 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reduced infant mortality by roughly 175 percent over the last 30 years, from 132 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 48 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020, reads the latest United Nations report.

According to a news item from the country's public daily newspaper "Jornal de Angola", in 1990 Angola recorded 223 infant deaths per 1,000 live births for children under the age of five, a figure that fell to 204 in 2000 and 71 in 2020.

The report, called "Infant mortality levels and trends," was drawn up by several international institutions (Unicef, WHO, World Bank Group and the United Nations) and indicates that infant deaths have gone down from 76,000 (1990) to 62,000 in 2020.

As regards the neonatal mortality rate, it was 54 deaths per 1,000 births in 1990, 50 in 2000 and 27 in 2020. The decrease was not registered in neonatal deaths, which were 32,000 in 1990, rising to 40,000 in 2000 and reaching 36,000 in 2020.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.