Namibia: Priest Nabbed for Water Pump Theft

Rundu — The police at Rundu have arrested two suspects, including a Catholic priest, for allegedly stealing a solar water pump for a borehole from Nyangana Parish. The two were arrested on Monday.

The pump that is now recovered is valued at N$30 000.

It is believed to be the one that was stolen at Nyangana Parish last year, the said priest was also transferred from Nyangana to Rundu last year.

"The Police in Kavango East region confirms to have recorded a case: Rundu CR120/01/2023 Charge: c/s (6) ord. 12/56," said acting regional commander Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The suspects were found in possession of one solar pump at Millennium Park location, erf unknown and both suspects failed to give satisfactory account for such possession to the police upon interrogations.

"All suspects were arrested, charged and expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on 12 January 2023 at 09h00," Kanyetu noted.