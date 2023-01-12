Namibia: Priest Nabbed for Water Pump Theft

12 January 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The police at Rundu have arrested two suspects, including a Catholic priest, for allegedly stealing a solar water pump for a borehole from Nyangana Parish. The two were arrested on Monday.

The pump that is now recovered is valued at N$30 000.

It is believed to be the one that was stolen at Nyangana Parish last year, the said priest was also transferred from Nyangana to Rundu last year.

"The Police in Kavango East region confirms to have recorded a case: Rundu CR120/01/2023 Charge: c/s (6) ord. 12/56," said acting regional commander Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The suspects were found in possession of one solar pump at Millennium Park location, erf unknown and both suspects failed to give satisfactory account for such possession to the police upon interrogations.

"All suspects were arrested, charged and expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on 12 January 2023 at 09h00," Kanyetu noted.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.