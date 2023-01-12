Namibia: Teen Allegedly Dumps Baby in Mahangu Silo

A 16-year-old school girl allegedly gave birth and dumped the baby in a mahangu silo some time this month.

The incident happened at Ohaziwa village in the Onakanwandi area of the Eheke constituency in Oshana region.

According to the crime report issued by the Oshana police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and abandoned him in an old disused silo.

The abandoned baby was found by children who were walking around the vicinity on Wednesday.

"Later, they informed the community health worker who reported the matter to the police," said Aiyambo.

He added that the baby is believed to have been born on 7 January.

The baby is currently admitted at Oshakati State Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The alleged suspect, who is a Grade 10 pupil at Eheke Secondary School, was traced and found at the school on the same day.

She is currently receiving medical attention in the Oshakati State Hospital.

The social worker at the ministry of gender has been informed.

The alleged suspect has not yet been arrested.