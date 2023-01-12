Namibia: Kunene Erecting Cricket Facilities

THE construction of the first cricket facilities in the Kunene region is underway at Outjo, says Kunene Cricket Namibia development officer Wilhelm Tuhafeni.

Tuhafeni said construction of the facilities started on Thursday, 5 January, inside the Etoshapoort Stadium.

The building project, sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia, is expected to be completed by March.

"The facilities will include cricket nets for both boys and girls," said Tuhafeni, who could not disclose the cost of the facilities as construction is still underway.

Tuhafeni is hopeful that more businesses will come on board to help with sport infrastructure development throughout the region.

The central plan for this year is to strengthen the existing programmes around the region, he said.

"We also want to grow our participation, therefore, we will be reaching out to areas outside Opuwo and develop the programme," said Tuhafeni.

The former cricketer also noted that interest in the sport is growing, with children joining the Kwata Cricket programme daily.

Their motivation stems from realising there is an opportunity to make a living through cricket, Tuhafeni said.

The initiative was introduced in 2014 and has gotten over 13 000 children playing cricket, with the Kunene region having produced six u12 and u13 national players since its inception, he said.

"We are happy for the support we received from schools throughout the region and that's encouraging. We also provide teachers with new coaching skills and information, so that we can provide new activities to children," Tuhafeni said.