Namibia: Teacher's Assaulter Granted Bail

A Windhoek resident, who was filmed while assaulting a teacher at school on Monday for allegedly cheating with her husband, was granted bail yesterday by the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Lydia Sambo, a street vendor, made her first court appearance yesterday before magistrate Jilleen Kapia on a charge of common assault.

The charge is a result of Sambo allegedly assaulting Sandra Emma Wustow on 9 January while she was at work at the Michelle McLean Primary School in Windhoek.

During her court appearance, Sambo, through her lawyer Theo Carolus, asked the court to release her on bail, citing that she is a primary caregiver to nine dependants, whose ages range between two to 18 years.

The State did not object to Sambo being released on bail on the condition she does not have direct or indirect contact with Wustow.

The court granted Sambo's release on a N$1 500 bail bond and postponed her matter to 8 March for further police investigations.

The assault, which was caught on camera, went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, a woman in a grey top (alleged to be Sambo) can be seen requesting a woman in a flowery dress (said to be Wustow) to enter a nearby classroom, as she did not want to cause a "show".

As they entered the classroom, the woman in grey shouted, "my husband, my husband. Why should I not beat you? You are coming from Katima from my husband".

The woman in grey then proceeded to assault Wustow.

Bystanders came to the defence of women being assaulted.

After the assault, the woman in grey said they were best of friends with the woman she just assaulted - which the woman denied and asked to be left alone.