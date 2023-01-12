Namibia: Van Rooyen Wins First Golf Competition

DEVIN van Rooyen won the Windhoek Golf & Country Club's first competition of 2023, when they hosted an individual stableford competition last weekend.

The competition, which was sponsored by Dstv, saw a total of 56 players in action, with Van Rooyen finishing a comfortable winner on 46 points.

Fergusson Paulse finished well behind in second place on 40 points, while Paul Adkins came third on 39, and Stefan Bergh fourth on 38 points.

Evelyn Paulino finished fifth on 36 points after beating Bertus Damon, Milton Eiseb and Mervin Nangolo on count-outs.

This coming weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club will host the Captain v Vice captain Club Competition.

Members are also urged to enter the SUNita Matchplay competitions on the App that has been established by the club.

Club captain Gustav Jung reminded members to take cognisance of the implementation of the world handicap system (WHS) recommendations for course handicap allowance.

To be able to claim a prize at any club competition, a player's PRR (registered round percentage) should be 80% and above, while as from April 2023 the minimum should be 90%. The PRR can be viewed on the Handicaps Network Africa app.