Namibia: Shalulile Picks Up Where He Left Off

PETER Shalulile made a great return from injury with a trademark goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-1 victory against Chippa United on Tuesday night.

Namibia's star striker came on as a substitute in the second half and soon made an impact when he scored a great header barely 10 minutes later to put Sundowns 2-0 ahead following Teboho Mokoena's first half goal.

Chippa United, got a late consolation goal by Thabiso Lebitso, but it was not enough as Sundowns recorded their 10th consecutive win to move 13 points clear at the top of the log.

Namibian keeper Lloyd Kazapua performed well for Chippa, under the regular Sundowns attacks, while Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu came on as a 46th minute substitute for the losing side.

It was Shalulile's first match in two months since he was sidelined by an injury, but he picked up where he left off, scoring his seventh goal of the PSL season to go top of the goal-scorers chart with Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs.

Shalulile, who was the PSL's player of the year for the past two seasons, gave a fine performance on his return, as goal.com reported.

"The Namibia international looked sharp as he made incisive runs and he took on some good positions in the opposition's box, scoring with a fine header."

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena underlined Shalulile's importance to the team, as quoted by iol.co.za:

"He's an important player for us. He is loved by the group. We saw how everyone celebrated when he scored. He is still the reigning Player of the Season and top scorer," said Mokwena.

Sundowns now lead the log on 40 points from 16 matches, well clear of SuperSport United on 27 from 15 and according to goal.com they are now virtually assured of winning their sixth consecutive premiership title.

"The Tshwane giants look unstoppable at the moment under head coach Rhulani Mokwena, having become the first team to record 10 wins in a row in the PSL since 2014," goal.com reported, adding that Sundowns' depth in quality has enabled them to overcome injuries to players such as Shalulile, Rivaldo Coetzee, Terence Mashego, Erwin Saavedra and Abubeker Nasir.

In their absence players like Haashim Domingo and Cassius Mailula have grabbed their opportunities, scoring a combined eight goals, while their 36-year-old coach Mokwena is also highly rated by goal.com

"While Mokwena remains in charge, and unless things change drastically, it's hard to see Sundowns not winning the title - not only this season, but for the next two or three campaigns, such is the incredible array of talent they have assembled," it reported.

Sundown's next match is against SuperSport United next Monday and another victory there will surely see the title heading to Chloorkop for another season.

In matches this coming weekend, Amazulu, hovering above the relegation zone, host an indifferent Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow night.

Amazulu, featuring Namibian left back Riaan Hanamub, lost 2-0 to Royal AM last Saturday and are now fifth from bottom, two points above the relegation zone.

Chiefs, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat of the season, going down 1-0 to Sekhukune United on Saturday, to remain fourth on the log on 24 points.

On Saturday, four teams who are in sixth to ninth positions on the log on 19 points each, will battle it out in mid-table showdowns.

Chippa United host Cape Town City, while Orlando Pirates host Golden Arrows.

Namibian winger Deon Hotto scored a great goal for Pirates against Cape Town City last Saturday, but they suffered their third successive defeat after goals by Juan Camilo Zapata Londono and Darwin Gonzalez for the Cape side.