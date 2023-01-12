Namibia: Arson, Double Murder Accused Seeks Legal Aid

A 39-year-old woman accused of murdering a couple by setting alight their shack during the festive season, is seeking to obtain a state-funded lawyer.

Mechilde Karomo who is facing a charge of arson and two other counts of murder for the death of Leonard Aupindi Kadubili (40) and Anastasia Ihemba (28) said she will apply for a State lawyer to represent her in the ongoing matter. Kadubili and Ihemba burnt to death on 26 December 2022 in Windhoek's informal settlement of Okahandja Park. According to the Namibian Police report, the two died after their sleeping room was set alight. "It's alleged that the suspect threatened to burn the shack down. She succeeded after she set the shack on fire when the victims went to sleep," said police inspector Raimbert Muronga. He said the room was allegedly locked from the inside when they went to sleep.

According to Muronga, the setting alight of the shack was a result of relationship issues. Muronga said the remains, which were burnt beyond recognition, are at the Windhoek police mortuary for autopsy and the next of kin of the deceased have been informed.

Karomo, who is in police custody, has been denied bail by the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

According to prosecutor Victoria Thompson, Karomo is facing serious charges and there is fear that she might interfere with ongoing investigations and State witnesses if she is released on bail pending the finalisation of the case.

However, magistrate Jilleen Kapia informed Karomo of her right to launch a formal bail application, which the court can consider.

Karomo is expected to be back in court on 24 February.