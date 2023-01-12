Namibia: Amushelelo Injured During Latest Arrest

The lawyer representing Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF)'s member Michael Amushelelo, who was arrested yesterday after a commotion at a Windhoek café, said his client was injured during his arrest and was in pain.

Kadhila Amoomo, who confirmed the arrest, explained his client simply stood in solidarity with employees who claimed to be exploited.

"Our client simply showed solidarity with workers being exploited. That is what led to his arrest. Our client was however injured during the arrest and we were fighting to get him to obtain medical attention," he explained.

Amoomo said Amushelelo was later taken to the hospital for medical assessments.

The lawyer further indicated that he is not privy to the charges the activist is facing as he is not been formally charged yet because the docket has not yet been allocated to an investigator.

Amushelelo is being held at the Windhoek police station, Amoomo confirmed.

However, the lawyer warned the police to carefully consider all facts before charges are formulated after Amushelelo was arrested.

"We urge the inspector general to consider the facts carefully before charging our client. We call upon everyone to remain calm and exercise their minds. A labour dispute should not lightly be transformed into criminal proceedings," warned Amoomo.

The acting Khomas police commander James Nandapo confirmed the arrest saying although he is not formally charged he is facing two charges that were opened against him by the owner of the café where he was picked up.

"The suspect is facing two counts of assault through threatening that was opened against him on Monday and trespassing that is opened yesterday before he was arrested."

However, Nandapo could not confirm the suspect's injuries just saying there was a commotion during the arrest.

Last year, Amushelelo and others were arrested on charges of public violence and incitement to commit an offence.

Such charges were provisionally withdrawn.

Contacted for comment on the matter, NEFF secretary general Longinus Iipumbu indicated that he was gathering the relevant information before he could comment as he is in the north.