Namibia: Shalulile Scores On Return

After a prolonged absence of three months, Brave Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile made a triumphant return to the field as he scored the decisive goal in his club's 2-1 victory over Chippa United on Tuesday night.

The former Tura Magic forward had been sidelined from play since October last year due to a muscle injury. His absence also fuelled rumours of a possible transfer, after missing several matches. According to information obtained on footystats.org, he has scored seven goals in nine matches so far in the Premier Soccer League 2022/2023 season.

In Tuesday's encounter, the 28-year-old scored the winning goal in the 67th minute making a huge statement for his comeback. The victory over United solidified the Pretoria's based outfits position at the top of the DStv Premiership, widening the gap to 13 points and cementing their dominance with a streak of 10 consecutive league wins.

Reacting to Shalulile's return, former Sundowns shot stopper and Warriors assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo, said it is good to see him back in action after months of being sidelined.

Kanalelo expressed satisfaction at Shalulile's return and said it will be good for the country ahead of Namibia's much anticipated African Cup of nation qualifiers in March.

"I am happy to see him back in the field of play after a very long time and this is good for his club and Namibia at large. Being on injury is the most frustrating thing because you can barely do anything to prove to yourself and the fans," he said.

He emphasised the significance of Shalulile's return before the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March, where the Warriors, currently sitting in third place with one point in Group C, will be facing Cameroon in both home and away matches, calling it a major boost for the team.

"As we gear up for the crucial back-to-back matches in March, having all our players in top shape is vital. Shalulile is one of our key players, and his return to the field will give us a significant boost and add strength to the team," said Kanalelo