Namibia: Zambezi School Resumes Under Tree

12 January 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aron Mushaukwa

Learners from Izimwe Primary School in Zambezi were in for a shock on the first day of the school year, as the dilapidated tent in which they were taught was no longer in use, hence a tree awaited them as classroom.

It was not a happy return for these learners in the Bukalo circuit, as the torn tent they have been using for the past few years could not be mended any more.

In February last year, New Era reported on how the region has been dealing with the challenge of crumbling and insufficient infrastructure, a situation that affects teachers and learners.

It was through community support that they were able to build a temporary mud structure to accommodate learners for grades four and five, while grade six learners are being taught in a tent.

According to the school's acting principal, Michael Likando, the situation has worsened, and they are now forced to conduct lessons under a tree.

"The regional office is aware of the problem, but they have done nothing to address it. It is rainy season... learning will be disturbed," stated Likando.

He added the makeshift mud structure is also falling apart, and water flows in when it rains - meaning all three grades are affected.

"They should at least give us a new tent," appealed Likando.

Contacted for comment, regional education director Josty Kawana said he did not receive a request for a new tent from Izimwe.

"If the old tent is torn apart, they just have to come to the office to ask for a new tent. It is not only Izimwe; the issue of the shortage of classrooms is a national crisis. In Zambezi, we have a shortage of about 127 classrooms," stated Kawana before referring all the questions to the circuit inspector, Namasiku Limbo, who was reluctant to comment on the matter.

"There is a procedure to be followed to procure a new tent. Did the school management follow that procedure? Where is the request letter from the school?" questioned Limbo.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.