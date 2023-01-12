Namibia: Katima Combined School Sets Bar High

THE principal of Katima Mulilo Combined School, Petuho Mutabelezi, said yesterday that they will continue to strive to produce the best-performing and most disciplined pupils within the region.

He said teachers had already started lessons yesterday.

"We have set high standards for ourselves, and we are yielding positive results. Last year, about 40% of the Grade 9 learners in the region who were promoted to Grade 10 came from our school. This gives us high hope that we can do the same this year in our other grades as well," he said.

As far as discipline among pupils is concerned, Mutabelezi said bullying or unruly behaviour on school premises will not be tolerated, and those found guilty will be dealt with accordingly.

"Teachers should not only focus on teaching the learners, but also work harder to instil discipline whenever they can. After school, parents should also play their part by motivating their children to concentrate and ensure their homework is completed, as well as study for tests," he said.

Despite the school being overpopulated already, they still received hundreds of new applicants this year, he said.

The school, which starts from pre-primary to Grade 9, has a high enrollment and uses the platoon system to accommodate more pupils.

Last year, the school enrolled 1 200 pupils.

"The enrolment will increase again this year because we are not allowed to send away pupils seeking placements. However, preference will be given to children transferred from other regions, and the rest from within the region will only be taken if space is available," he said.

Desperate parents like Julia Simataa, who spoke to The Namibian yesterday, said she has been running around looking for a school for her daughter for the past three days.

However, she said she would not lose hope.

He daughter is due to start her pre-primary education this year.

"It's a dire situation because not only have I not found a school for my daughter, but I also don't have money to buy her a uniform and school supplies. However, I'm hopeful that I will find a school for her, as she was put on a late placement shortlist at two schools," she said.