Malawi: MP Kingston Appeals for Urgent Help for Mangochi Hail Storm Victims

13 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency Victoria Kingston has asked government as well as well-wishers to help people in his constituency who have been affected by recent hailstorms.

She made the appeal after touring hailstorm affected families at Masanga and Chipoka Villages in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

According to Kingston, over 20 families in Mangochi Central are homeless and helpless due to the hailstorm; hence urgent help is needed to rescue the people.

"Blankets, food, temporary shelter and buckets are urgently needed to help the people to have a relief for the tragedy," appealed Kingston

Meanwhile, both Mangochi District council and the Department of Disaster are yet to respond to the emergency call.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.