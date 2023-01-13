Malawi: Chikwawa CID Police Officer in Cooler for Demanding Money From Suspects

13 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Crime Investigation Department (CID) police officer Nerbert Kamanga.

ACB's Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala has confirmed the development through a media statement.

She said CID officer from Chikwawa police has been arrested for corruptly demanding money from suspects who were allegedly found in possession of Charcoal.

"The suspect corruptly demanded MK100,000 and received MK70,000from Mary Masamba and Innocent Kavalo in order to release two charcoal sellers from police custody after belong found in possession of Charcoal illegally," reads the statement

The suspect Kamanga has been charged with corruptly soliciting and receiving advantage and abuse of public office, contrary to sections 24(1) and 25B(1) of the Corrupt practices Act.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.