Sudan: United Civil Front in Blue Nile Signs Draft Charter

Damazin — The revolutionary forces in the Blue Nile region signed today, at the Peace Palace in Damazin, the draft charter of the Unified Civil Front in the region.

The revolutionary forces has announced its support for the transition and the building of a state of citizenship and a civil, democratic state, affirming that the signing of the charter secures adherence to the unity of the forces of the revolution and the forces of transition towards building a civil, democratic state, a state of citizenship without discrimination, calling on the forces to renounce hate speech and discrimination between citizens, pointing to the Sudan accommodation to all its people.

Blue Nile region revolutionary forces stressed requirement of achieving of the region's citizens the unity of the political forces of the Forces of Freedom and Change, the Gathering of Professionals, the Resistance Committees and the Transitional Forces.

The United Civil Front Charter provisions affirmed support to the framework agreement and its development to a final agreement leading the civil democratic path, agreeing on the need to evaluate the previous experience of government and executive performance.

Charter provisions underlined the region's gains from the Juba Peace Agreement and its full implementation with evaluation and correction, the work for achieving a comprehensive and complete peace, and the agreement with the parties that did not sign the Juba Peace Agreement, ensuring the participation of real stakeholders in the negotiation processes, and working to reform the civil service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The charter demanded solutions to the Blue Nile economic advancement, maximum use of the rich resources, encouraging investment that reflects positively on the citizens of the region, consider the education and training issues, and maintain the grants and opportunities not exploited in the past. The charter called for the rehabilitation of the areas of refugees and the displaced, ensuring their countring, return, integrating them into society, involving them in the political process and public life, and reparating the affected.

The charter stressed the removal of the empowerment of the June 30 regime and the fight against corruption in the Blue Nile region, stressing the importance of reconciliation, social peace and coexistence, rejecting hate speech, working to promote a culture of reconciliation and social peace, supporting and stabilizing the transitional period leading to free and fair elections, emphasizing the role of women and youth in building peace and the need for their fair political participation.

The member of the Gathering of Professionals and the Supreme Committee for drafting the Charter of the United Civil Front, affirmed the parties agreement on the charter after understanding, agreement and complete integration of views, indicating that the dialogue created common ground that led to agreement on all items to meet the aspirations of all.