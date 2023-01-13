South Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Republic of South Sudan

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, concluded today a one-day visit to Juba, Republic of South Sudan, in response to an official invitation extended by President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by a member of the Sovereignty Council, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Secretary-General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and a number of state ministers.

During the visit, the President of the Sovereignty Council held talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, during which they agreed to activate the joint agreements between the two countries in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

Al-Burhan, during the visit, met at his residence in Juba with the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar, and the Vice President, Dr. Hussein Abdel-Baqi, separately Where the meeting touched on the necessity of preserving the peace achieved in the Republic of South Sudan and working to enhance joint cooperation between Khartoum and Juba for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The TSC President was accompanied, during the visit, by Lieutenant General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, the acting Minister of Defense and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, and the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Sudan.