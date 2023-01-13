Zimbabwe: Govt Moves To Curb The Rampant Exportation Of Unprocessed Minerals

11 January 2023
263Chat (Harare)

A new Statutory Instrument on base minerals export control (Unbeneficiated Base Mineral Ore) order 2023, was gazetted last week and outlines the new measures that came into force with immediate effect.

"Under the powers conferred upon me by section 3(1)(a) of the Base Minerals Export Control Act [Chapter 21:05], I, Winston Chitando, MP, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, by this order direct that with immediate effect

"No Unbeneficiated base mineral ores shall be exported from Zimbabwe to another country except under written permit of the minister given in either of the following circumstances on written application to him by any miner or other interested person," reads part of the new regulations.

According to the latest guideline, mineral ore is defined as all forms of minerals or mineral aggregates, which is in the abstract are of economic value while base minerals relates to coal and all other minerals and mineral substances such as coke and all such slimes, concentrates, slags, tailings, and residues as are valuable and contain base minerals but does not include precious metal

Chitando said in circumstances where the ore cannot be processed locally and warrant exportation for processing, production of proof satisfactory supporting the need would be required.

"The export of any unbeneficiated base mineral ore in respect of which the applicant produces compelling reasons to the minister showing that no such ore is capable of being beneficiated to any extent within Zimbabwe or the export of samples of any unbeneficiated base mineral ore for assaying outside Zimbabwe, upon production of proof satisfactory to the minister that such assay cannot be satisfactorily done in Zimbabwe," reads the gazetted rules.

