South Africa: Mchunu to Recommission Refurbished Durban's Flood-Damaged Water Infrastructure

12 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday, 13 January 2023, officially recommission aqueduct 1 and open reservoir 3 at Umgeni's Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

According to a media statement, Umgeni Water as the implementing agent, recently refurbished both water infrastructures.

Aqueducts 1 and 2 were severely damaged during the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last year.

In addition, the reservoir was taken offline in 2019 for repairs due to safety issues identified at the water storage structure.

Durban Heights Reservoir 3 is a 350ml reservoir outside the Durban CBD and supplies drinking water to over 500 000 people in Durban and the surrounding area.

"Both aqueducts 1 and 2 were damaged by rock falls on five sites due to torrential rains that caused flooding and massive landslides. Aqueduct 1 is made of steel and has a capacity of 105 Ml/d, while aqueduct 2, a mainly prestressed concrete pipe transfers 155 Ml/d."

Aqueduct 1, according to the department, was completed in December 2022, while aqueduct 2 will be commissioned by 10 June 2023.

According to the department, Mchunu will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government delegation led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and Umgeni Water Board Chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa.

The commission will take place at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant from 09:00, while the formal programme will start at 11:00 at the Winchester Venues in Reservoir Hills.

