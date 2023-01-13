Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia in Talks With Russian, Chinese and UAE Petroleum Production Companies

12 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Ministry of Mines announced that the government is holding consultations with petroleum production companies from Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates over potential partnerships on extracting the country's gas resources.

During a briefing to government media on the ministry's six months performance report, Takele Uma, Minister of Mines & Petroleum, said Thursday that the Ethiopian Government has been consulting with renowned petroleum companies ever since Ethiopia received the first gas reserves certificate stating the presence of seven trillion cubic feet (TCF) in the Ogaden Basin, located in Somali regional state. The American company Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc (NSAI), a petroleum property analysis and consulting firm with offices in Dallas and Houston,Texas, conducted the study and provided the gas reserves certificate.

Details on who the companies are and how far the talks have progresses hasn't been provided.

It is to be recalled that in September last year, Ethiopia had terminated its long-standing contract with the Chinese POLY-GCL Petroleum Group Holding Limited, which has been engaged in oil exploration in Ethiopia. It followed a warning letter issued by the Ministry in March of the same year with a list of conditions to be met by POLY-GCL related to its years of activities in the Ogaden Basin. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.