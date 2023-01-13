Rwanda: Basketball Is Back!

Friday

REG BBC Vs Orion BBC 7pm

Patriots BBC Vs Kigali Titans 9pm

After a busy transfer window, the wait is over and basketball is back to the courts.

What's more exciting is that last season's finalists in both first and second divisions will be the first to rub shoulders on the opening day of Rwanda Basketball League.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) begin their title defense when they take on second division runners-up Orion at 7pm while last season's top flight basketball league runners-up Patriots will go head to head with second division champions Kigali Titans at 9pm.

All the games will be held at Kepler University Court.

Coaches have their say

Henry Mwinuka has a lot to prove as he returns to the touchline with Patriots whom he rejoined as head coach just eight days before the league kick off.

The Tanzanian told Weekend Sport that,"we are ready and the goal is to win nothing but the title."

"We are an experienced team, so we will be every opponent's target. we are not going to take anything for granted," he added.

Cyrille Kalima, the head coach of Kigali Titans, admits that his team begins the league campaign against an experienced team of Patriots' caliber but insists his players are up for the challenge and will do everything possible to get first points on Friday.

A total of 264 games will be played during the regular season, before the best four teams head for the postseason.

The league's top four are fighting for the final spot in the best of five semi-final series. While the finals will play in the best of seven finals.