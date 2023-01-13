Kenya: Sportpesa Planning Major Layoffs to Streamline Business

12 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Sportpesa, the leading gaming brand in Africa, has announced a major restructuring process to improve its technology and systems for enhanced customer experience and expansion.

The restructuring will focus on streamlining operations, upgrading technology, and strengthening customer support. These efforts are aimed at providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for Sportpesa's customers and expanding the company's reach to new markets.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best experience possible," said Sportpesa CEO, Ronald Karauri. "This restructuring is necessary to ensure we stay ahead of the competition and continue to grow as a company. We are confident that these changes will enable us to deliver an even better service to our customers and further solidify our position as the premier gaming brand in Africa."

The restructuring process is expected to take a few weeks to complete and there will be no disruption to Sportpesa's operations during this time. Customers can continue to enjoy the same high-quality service they have come to expect from Sportpesa.

About Sportpesa: Sportpesa is a leading gaming brand in Africa that offers a wide range of sports betting options, casino games and virtual sports betting. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Sportpesa is committed to providing an enjoyable and seamless experience for its customers.

