Angola: Lunda Norte - National Police Seize 9,000 Diamond Stones in Cuango

Dundo — Nine thousand diamond stones of different carats were seized on Wednesday in Cuango municipality, north-eastern Lunda Norte province, national Police have said.

Releasing the information on Thursday in Dundo, the spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Graciano Lumanhi, said the stones were in the possession of a 44-year-old national citizen.

He explained that the citizen intended to travel to the country's capital, Luanda, in order to sell the diamond stones.

The seized diamonds will be handed over to the Listing Commission of Transparency Operation "Operação Transparência", while the alleged trafficker will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office for subsequent steps.