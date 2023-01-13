Angola: President João Lourenço Addresses Port of Namibe's Development

2 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço and the chairperson of Toyota Tsusho Corporation discussed the rehabilitation of the Commercial Port of Namibe.

The issue was addressed during an audience the President João Lourenço granted to the CEO of Toyota Tsusho Corporation Thursday in Luanda.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation is in charge of the execution of the expansion works of the container terminal at the Port of Namibe and rehabilitation of the Saco-Mar mining terminal.

The rehabilitation works, expected to end in three-year period, are estimated at around USD 700 million.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the audience, Ichiro Kashitani said that the works were running smoothly and therefore they (works) are expected to meet the set deadlines.

The meeting also addressed issues related to renewable energies, export of Angolan products to Japan, among others of common interest.

The work will focus on the opposite side of the bay, where a new container terminal for the Port of Namibe will be built, a modern infrastructure equipped with means to improve the efficiency of the operation and increase the competitiveness of the enterprise.

At the Saco-mar mining terminal, the contract covers the northern part of Moçâmedes Bay, (Namibe province) installing a maritime protection barrier to the north of the mouth of the Bero River.

Inaugurated in 1957, the Commercial Port of Namibe is one of the main ports in the country, being the largest in the southern region and the third largest in Angola.

The Saco-Mar Minerals terminal was built in 1967, with the aim of exporting iron ores exploited in the Cassinga mines, in the province of Huíla, and operated for eight years. In 1973 it reached its highest export value, with 62 million tons.

Founded in 1887, the Japanese group Toyota Tsusho Corporation has more than 12,000 workers. The company is represented in 39 countries, 34 of which in Africa.

