Angola: Parliament Passes Budget Execution Reports

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) approved Thursday the draft Resolutions on the Execution Reports of the General State Budget (OGE) for the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2022.

The documents were approved with 122 votes in favour, 79 against and no abstentions, during the 2nd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature of the National Assembly.

The Minister of Finance, Vera Daves, said that she had taken good note of the contributions and constructive criticisms of the referred documents.

"We will continue to strive to report in the most timely, clear and transparent manner possible", she noted.

Vera Daves announced that a set of actions is under way "aiming to improve the performance of our systems and integrate them, as well as the mechanisms that motivate the different budget units to help this reporting exercise, providing all the information that is needed with faster".

The National Assembly unanimously approved the Draft Resolution for the election of Counselor Judge Vitória Manuel Izata as vice-president of the Constitutional Court (TC), as well as the filling of the vacancy of a Counselor Judge of the TC, appointed by Parliament, which ie being held by Vitorino Hossi.