Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves Key Bills During Weekly Session

The cabinet held its weekly session at the PM's office in Villa Somalia on Thursday to discuss a range of issues touching the country's recovery goals.

Salah Jama, the deputy prime minister presided over the meeting that saw the approval of several bills, including The Somali Accountants Authority and the Establishment of the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate.

The ministers of defense and interior briefed the cabinet about the latest development in the security and military operations against Al-Shabaab, according to an OPM statement.

The council of ministers commended the success of the liberation efforts in Somalia and urged the army and community fighters to burn the candle at both ends to win the war.

The meeting comes as PM Hamza Abdi Barre is on an overseas trip. He has been in Cairo for the last three days for talks with the government of Egypt on bilateral relations.

Egypt developed closer ties with Somalia after the election of Hassan Sheikh as president in May last year, replacing a long-staunch Qatar ally - Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Cairo was part of the Saudi-led Arab alliance which cut diplomatic relations with Qatar in June 2017 and imposes a sea, land, and air blockade on the tiny wealthy Gulf nation.