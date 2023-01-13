Namibia: City Council Set to Elect New Office-Bearers Next Week

The City of Windhoek's acting chief executive officer, Faniel Maanda, on Thursday said a special city council meeting to elect new office-bearers is scheduled to take place on Thursday next week (19 January).

This comes after the 2022/23 city council leadership elections were not concluded as scheduled and the council went into recess for the festive period.

"It's a legal requirement that after the expiry of the term of office anually an election must be held," Maanda said in a notification sent to city councillors earlier this week. "In this regard I deem it appropriate to convene a special council meeting [...] to conclude the elections of the office bearers of the 2022/23 term of office."