Uganda: NUP Suspends Bigirwa, Four Others Over in-Fights in Busoga

The president of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has suspended four party leaders in Busoga Sub-region for causing divisions within the party.

The suspended include; deputy secretary for mobilisation Eastern region Moses Bigirwa, Saulo Nsongambi the Acting district party chairperson for Jinja city, and coordinator for Busoga sub-region, Bamu Lulenzi.

Others are Jamal Ayagalaki the acting youth coordinator for Busoga and Andrew Muwanguzi the acting head of patriotism.

The suspensions have been confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the party general secretary, David Rubongoya.

NUP SG David Lewis Rubongoya

"Accordingly, the president of National Unity Platform has with immediate effect suspended the following leaders from their respective offices and instituted a committee to investigate their conduct and advise the party on the way forward," the statement by Rubongoya partly reads.

The suspended are said to have been behind squabbles, in-fights and divisions between some of NUP leaders from Busoga Sub-region.

Such actions, according to Rubongoya, were bringing disrepute to the name of the party, which he says is contrary to the obligations of members and leaders of the party.

Rubongoya also stated that the divisions were aggravated by the leaders through their communications on various media houses and social media platforms.

He noted that several efforts to resolve the issues amicably were futile, which triggered the party top executive to suspend the five leaders.

In the meantime, the suspended members have been barred from carrying on with official duties within the party, pending final decision by the special committee instituted by Kyagulanyi to investigate the conduct of the members.

The special committee will be led by Jolly Mugisha, who will be deputised by Aisha Kabanda.

"The committee will accord them the right to be heard, but also engage with the people of Busoga Sub-region on this and other related matters," Rubongoya communicated.