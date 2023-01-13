Zimbabwe: All-Round Zimbabwe Make Winning Start Against Ireland

ZIMBABWE made a winning start to the new season after winning the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against Ireland by five wickets at Harare Sports Club on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After producing a superb all-round bowling display to dismiss Ireland for a paltry 114 runs in 19,2 overs, Zimbabwe overcame some nervy moments with the bat to reach 118 for five with 12 balls to spare.

Sean Williams top scored with an unbeaten 34 runs off 30 balls while wicketkeeper batsman Clive Madande scored an unbeaten quickfire 18 off 10 balls at the end which ensured the host reached their winning target in style.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance showed some flashes of what's to come during his solid 30 of 29 balls which included the only six of Zimbabwe's innings.

Earlier after winning the toss and electing to field first, Zimbabwe delivered an accomplished bowling display, which was well complemented by some accurate fielding to bowl out Ireland for 114 runs in 19.2overs.

Leg spinner Ryan Burl was named the player of the match after leading the onslaught by snaring three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.

Burl's efforts ensured Zimbabwe remained on top after the seamers had restricted the tourists to 28 for three inside three overs.

He was well supported by his spin partner Wellington Masakadza, who claimed two wickets for 13 runs while the seam duo of Tendai Chatara and Brad Evans also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In a dismal batting display by the Irish, only three batsmen reached double figures as Greth Delany top scored with 24 runs off 20 balls while Curtis Campher had a run-a_ball-20.

After restricting their opponents to a paltry target, it seemed Zimbabwe were on course for a big win to kick-start the new year.

However the Ireland bowlers had other ideas as Zimbabwe lost three wickets with just 43 runs on the board inside 7,5 overs.

Skipper Craig Ervine was lucky to survive early on after being dropped off the first ball of the innings and could only manage a boundary before he was dismissed off the final ball of the first over.

His fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani was unlucky to given out LBW for just four runs in the second over.

A 35-run partnership stand between Wessly Madhevere and Ballance got Zimbabwe's innings back on track before the former's dismissal gave Ireland another glimmer of hope.

However Williams' entertaining 34 which included three fours meant that even after the dismissals of Ballance and Burl, Zimbabwe were already on course for a comfortable win.

After Thursday's opening T20I, the two sides will now meet in the second match at the same venue on Saturday.