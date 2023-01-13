Rwanda: 'Ken Aspired to Greatness' - Father Eulogises Son Killed in Bus Crash

Gad Niyomugabo, the father of Ken Irakoze Mugabo, the child who died on Monday, January 9, after a school bus accident in Rebero, Kicukiro District, has said his son left too soon.

Mugabo was about to begin his second term studies at Path to Success school when the school bus he was traveling in crashed, injuring him and 24 other children, the driver and a teacher. He died of injuries on Monday night at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK). His death shook the whole country.

Mugabo was 12 years old and in primary 5. He will be laid to rest on Friday, January 13, at the Rusororo cemetery.

Before joining Path to Success, Mugabo had been to other schools in Senegal and Congo-Brazzaville, where his family lived.

In an interview with The New Times on Thursday, Niyomugabo said his son was an energetic pupil who always respected his teachers. He was the class monitor, a leader, responsible for taking attendance, and providing feedback on how things could be improved at school events, among others.

"As a pupil, Ken was always dedicated to his assignments; his performance was confirmed by teachers and attested by his good grades," said a bespectacled Niyomugabo.

"He was open to everything. It was clear he valued everything he had as an assignment. Due to his dedication at a young age, we saw that he would be able to reach anything great he wanted to."

Mugabo was his parents' fourth born child.

He left behind sisters and a younger brother.

Since the untimely death of Mugabo, relatives, friends and Path to Success school management have visited Niyomugabo's family to comfort them in the difficult times.

"One of things that have kept us standing during this trying situation is having the comfort of people from all walks of life: our relatives, teachers, Ken's classmates and their parents, the school management as well as government officials and the police who have all been with us."

In the evenings, at their home in Kagarama Sector, Kicukiro District, mourners gathered to sing and join in prayers.

"We put him in our prayers and we believe his soul will rest in eternal peace," said one lady, after a prayer moment with Mugabo's mother.